Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has said 2023 presents the best opportunity for Nigeria to pay the political debt owed Igbo nation.

Ibegbu said Africa, some years ago, had demanded for reparation from ex-colonialists for the countries colonised and plundered, which was championed by the late Chief MKO Abiola, stated that in a similar vein, Nigeria owed a political debt to Ndigbo, which should be repaid in 2023.

“The issue of restructuring of Nigeria is dear to Ndigbo and some Igbo youths agitate for Biafra State believing that Nigeria has not and will not have anything to offer them. For me, there are several options for Ndigbo, and no option should be excluded as we march on to the future. If an Igbo becomes Nigeria President in 2023, it will be one step forward, at least from the emotional angle.

“Because unless Nigeria is restructured, even with an Igbo as President, the status quo will remain, unless of course the Igbo man at Aso Rock will have the courage and the Nigeria political class and masses will support him to restructure.

The issue is that Nigeria was built on a tripod and the Igbo leg of the tripod has been politically shortchanged since independence. It is shocking that some political actors from the North and West, would because of their personal political interest risk the peace, unity and progress which a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will afford in 2023. But it is also reassuring that several statesmen from the North and West also support the project,” said Ibegbu.

He also counselled some Igbo people who prefer the region forget the campaign for the 2023 presidency because the project would not become a reality not to lose hope.

“I am for an Igbo to occupy Aso Rock in 2023. I am also of the belief that if Nigeria refuses to restructure, in the long run we may have to listen to the self determination agitators,” he said.