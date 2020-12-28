From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Elder statesman and first republic minister of aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has called for the renegotiation of Nigeria.

This, he said, would strengthen its unity and promote equity and fairness.

Amaechi, member of the Zikist Movement, spoke yesterday, at a press conference organised by Global Movement for Igbo Presidency (GLOMIP) at his home in Ukpor community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 91-year-old ex-minister made it clear that nothing was unnegotiable, including the unity of Nigeria, especially if it would bring about equity and equality, and also quell agitations by parts of the country.

“Whatever concerns the betterment of Nigeria, I will always take part in it. I’m the only surviving member of our set. We know how hard we fought to achieve independence for Nigeria, and up till today, I still look forward to a better Nigeria. Whatever concerns Nigeria, I will not take the back seat, that is why I accepted when I was told to be a part of this press conference by GLOMIP.

“I am one of those who fought for the independence. I suffered incarceration and apart from being a member of NCNC, I was a member of the Zikist movement, the radical wing of the party. I have been in prison many times because of independence of Nigeria. My first imprisonment was at the age of 21.

“There is need to come together and renegotiate the basis of our unity for equity sake. This part of the country (South East) has been marginalised for too long. Only renegotiation will quell the agitations by some people in the country.”

Going back memory lane, the nationalist said: “We the Zikist Movement always went in and out of prison those days, and I remember that each time someone came out of prison, we organised a reception for him and in the midst of that, we always gave out white caps to them with the inscription – PG, meaning, Prison Graduate, and we always wore it with pride to public places, even in motorparks.

“I remember that we fought this fight without any ulterior motive. It was after independence that someone recommended me for minister, saying that I suffered too much in the struggle. That was how I became the youngest minister of the first republic.

“In 1966, the military struck, and from one military head to another for 38 years, and Nigeria became a stinking cesspool of coruption. There is need to salvage the country and we pray whoever that can salvage her, let God throw him up in 2023.”

Convener of GLOMIP, Mr Kennedy Iyere, while addressing newsmen, said Igbo could proffer solution to Nigeria’s problems and that someone from the zone needs to be given the chance to fix the country.

“Nigeria deserves a better country than what we have today, and we know that. The reason for the formation of this group is to drive the Igbo Presidency, and we know that our daddy (Amaechi) will be alive to see it happen in 2023.”

Also speaking, former minister of women’s affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, said the group was not only asking for an Igbo man to be president, but that the Igbo man must come from the South East geopolitical zone,” she said.