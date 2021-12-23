From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Igbo group, Ndigbo Royal Heritage Worldwide (NIROH) has taken the bold step of galvanizing a roadmap for the people of the southeast to produce Nigeria’s president during the 2023 general elections.

Organising a 2023 Igbo Political Project Conference, President General NIROH Worldwide, Dr. Paul Okoye told reporters in a recent chat that the group decided to hold the political conference as part of its mandate towards “encouraging research, documentation and social actions on various issues that affect the Igbo people and Igbo interest”.

He said the conference will chart a roadmap for the Igbo and people of the southeast towards achieving the long anticipated dream of producing a President of Igbo extraction in 2023

“NIROH Worldwide is without making noise creating a strategy and the Umuahia conference will serve as a launch pad into another planned Igbo Day celebration next year which all will serve as a road map on how to get to Aso Rock for the Igbo.

“There is a void in the collective interest of the Igbo presently. We are drawing a political project for the Igbo towards 2023. We are working for the Igbo nation and if we give it the right push, we are getting there. To reach a consensus on the way Igbo should go, to give that roadmap and present it to the Igbo nation in general .

“We shall go to Umuahia and come out with a political project for the Igbo towards 2023. Umuahia is not meant to usurp authority or arrogate absolute knowledge but to contribute our own quota to our collective match to Aso Rock. This is the only way feasible. We must drop the blame game as it creates an impediment to this onerous match to Aso Rock.” Dr Okoye said.

Also speaking, Publicity Secretary, Social Secretary of NIROH Worldwide, Mrs Happiness Ibeh said various scholars and political scientist will lead the discussion and deliver papers centering on the theme of the conference titled Igbo President or Igbo Interest.”

The speakers she listed included renowned Professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Prof Aja Akpuru Aja, Prof. Okezie Rocks Eze, former Dean Faculty of Edcuation, Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State , Barrister Cosmas Anyakudo, Law Tutor and Researcher, University of Reading , UK and Prof Ikenna Alumona, former Head of Department, Political Science, Chulkwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State.

He said Governors of the five Southeast states shall be Special Guests of Honours in the Conference holding on the 30th December 2021 in Umuahia, Abia State capital.