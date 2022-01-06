From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The people of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have begun the push for the governorship of the state with a call on other parts of the state to support their quest.

They made their position known when former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji led a delegation of leaders of the council on a visit to former governor of the state and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, in Agbani, Enugu State.

Those in the delegation were former deputy governor of the state, Sunday Onyebuchi; former member of the House of Representatives for Nkanu East and West federal constituency, Chief Anayo Edeh; former secretary to the state government, Dr. Gabriel Ajah; former council chairman, Ejike Ani, and four traditional rulers, Igwe Abel Nwobodo, Igwe H. Edeani, Igwe Moses Ideyi and Igwe Okeke Arum, among others.

The group said Nnamani was deliberately chosen as the first port of call in their consultation and sensitisation visits because of the vital role he plays in the politics of Nkanu land and Enugu State in general.

Members of the delegation said since Enugu East was favoured by the entrenched and long-standing zoning formula in the state, the position of governor should be further ceded to Nkanu East LGA because the area had suffered extreme neglect and marginalisation. They said the council was blessed with governorship aspirants who had all it takes to provide visionary and transformative leadership in the state.

They said Nkanu East is a vast local government area, spanning a large expanse of land that borders on a long stretch of Ebonyi State, and Aninri, Awgu, Nkanu West, Enugu South, Enugu East and Isi Uzo local government areas. They said no other local government area in the state has such territorial complexity amid acute infrastructural deficits.

They said the council deserved the governorship slot to energise and stimulate development.

Nnamani described the council’s case for the governorship slot as compelling, pointing out however that by precedence, it is the governor of the state that chooses his successor.

He advised them to extend their consultations to other stakeholders across the state, expressing the hope that political leaders in the state and various communities would be guided by conscience in picking the next governor.