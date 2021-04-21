From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As Enugu East Senatorial zone continues to clamour for the gubernatorial slot in 2023 in line with the subsisting zoning arrangement in the state, stakeholders from Nkanu East Local Government have laid claim to the coveted position.

The stakeholders comprising traditional rulers, elders, religious leaders, women groups and youth organizations gave reasons why they should be considered ahead of other five local government areas that make of the senatorial zone at a meeting held in Enugu yesterday.

According to them, the local government remained the most backward and marginalized in terms of basic infrastructural development and political positions in the zone.

In an address, the convener of the meeting and former House of Representatives member, Chief Anayo Edeh stated that the governorship position was an adequate compensation for several years of neglect of the area by successive administrations in the state.

“It is so painful that till date, Nkanu East has not produced a governor nor a senator in the history of Enugu State. It is incontrovertible that political power is necessary for the creation of wealth. Our inability to acquire political power has caused impoverishment, social alienation, infrastructural decay and loss of esteem among our people.

“Those who claim that the zoning arrangement is not written lack a sense of justice and equity. We plead with our great sons and daughters of Enugu State Nkanu East obtain justice.

Speaking in the same vein, the coordinator of the Presidents General in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Chief James Nnaji said he believed in the forthrightness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who had acknowledged the backwardness of the area in the past in giving the local government a nod for the position.

Other speakers including Nkanu East Local Government Chairman, Chief Uchenna Nwobodo and Chief Lawrence Ezeh unanimously agreed to work together to actualize the governorship aspiration of the people.