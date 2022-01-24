A member of Board of Trustees of All Progressives Congress, Sam Nkire, has warned voters to beware of presidential aspirants who wait for sycophants to push them before they make a move.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Nkire said Nigeria was not in short supply of leaders and that voters should reject indecisive persons who wait to be prompted to act.

He said although some of the aspirants were notable people who had served the country in the past or presently serving the country, the last thing Nigeria needs at this time is a reluctant president.

“Running for the office of president of a great country such as Nigeria must be a personal decision by a man or woman who has a personal conviction that he or she has what it takes to serve,” Nkire said.

He said anyone whose only reason for running for the presidency of Nigeria was that he or she was pushed forward by his tribesmen or members of her religious sect, could not take Nigeria to the promised land.

“The president Nigeria needs at a difficult time such as this, is someone ready to take responsibility and not blame his or her sponsors or opponents and critics for his or her failure or inaction,” Nkire said.

He urged for more presidential aspirants with national appeal, especially from the South East, to chest out and declare their intentions with cogent reasons and convincing plans.