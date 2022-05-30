By Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, said movement of former Anambra State Governor to Labour Party has boosted its chances of controlling the centre in 2023.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who spoke from Geneva, Switzerland, said Obi has a better pedigree than most of the other candidates being fielded in other parties.

Noting that the congress solidly support the party’s convention which holds today in Asaba, Delta State, Wabba said the resolution of Nigerian workers to wrest power from political gladiators has now taken a new turn.

“As a congress, we want to felicitate with our party and to encourage the party to ensure the primary is conducted with all level of sincerity and without any rancour,” he said.

Wabba said all Nigerian workers were elated when the news of Obi’s decamp from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filtered in, noting that 2023 elections would deliver better promises for Nigerian masses.

“We have nothing against Obi, rather we see his movement as a big boost for us. Obi is man of integrity and humble, the only thing that I heard people say about him is that of his prudence. But that is the kind of person we want in this country. Somebody that can manage our economy and resources and not the other way round,” he said.

The NLC president said Labour Party would be encouraged to welcome all people of integrity who are tired of the present status quo, maintaining that Nigerians votes in 2023 must count.

