From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the best man to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 presidential poll.

Nnamani, in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday, said the next president of Nigeria ought to come from the South East in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.

He said Ugwuanyi, as the PDP leader in the South East, has an enviable record as a consensus builder with every segment of the society.

The former governor expressed optimism that Ugwuanyi, if given the PDP ticket, will win the presidential poll for the opposition party and ultimately restore people’s trust and confidence in government.

“Our leaders, including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in diaspora, have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualisation of Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the PDP presidential candidate and president in 2023.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers union, the business community and the political class attest to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the state is marginalised or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment which brought peace among party faithful across the country, is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus.

“He managed the assignment 100 percent and blemish free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.

“Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as president.

“He is patient and a master of give-and-take required in consensus building. A good listener and negotiator with demonstrable competence. This is exactly what the nation needs at this time.

“Ugwuanyi is a fit and proper person to lead Nigeria out of the doldrums at this time. He has demonstrated the ability to calm frayed nerves, ensure equity and justice for all.

“He has the finesse, panache, good leadership traits needed to restore the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria,” he said.