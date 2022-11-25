From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has hailed the judiciary for replacing the name of former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau as its senatorial candidate for Kano Central with that of Rufai Hanga, in the 2023 poll.

In her ruling, Justice Zainab Abubakar held that any provision of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election that is inconsistent with the Electoral Act 2022 is null, void and without effect whatsoever to the extent of that inconsistency.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, in a statement, recently, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to comply with the ruling immediately.

Agbo said the judgement was a reflection of the will of the people and a victory for democracy.

He said: “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) commends the Judiciary for its timely intervention in the electoral process which has helped to consolidate, deepen and strengthen the nation’s frail democracy.

“NNPP hails the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja delivered by Justice Zainab Abubakar on Friday November 11, 2022, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept candidates submitted by the party to replace earlier candidates who had withdrawn from the contest provided that the party complied substantially with the provisions of the law.”

He claimed that “some mischievously left the party to frustrate its chances of winning the seats they abandoned.

“They include Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the party nominated to contest the Kano Central Senatorial District seat, a formidable NNPP’s stronghold in the State where its Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Ph.D (FNSE) came from and was a two term Governor, which he transformed to a modern State with impressive state of the art infrastructure and human development, an eloquent testimony of his progressive leadership, tenacity of purpose and political sagacity.

“Although Senator Shekarau’s political intrigue is well known, he joined our great party claiming to be a reformed democrat in search of a new Nigeria which only the NNPP can offer if voted into office in 2023.

“He was welcomed and offered the strategic Kano Central Senatorial District ticket, which he abandoned and joined another party with the fallacious assumption that NNPP would no longer field a candidate to replace him.

“Shekarau betrayed the confidence the party reposed in him and his co-travelers in political gymnastics.

“They include the party’s Yobe State deputy governorship candidate, Potiskum State Constituency candidate also in Yobe State and Taraba South Senatorial District candidate.”