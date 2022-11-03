New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Representatives Candidate for the Kwande Ushongo Federal Constituency, Prof. Kohol Iornem has again called on the good people of Kwande and Ushongo to trust him with their vote as he intensifies campaign ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Iornem made the call while addressing supporters at separate events in Lessel and Adikpo emphasized that if elected, he would focus more on providing interest free loans, empowerment schemes for women and youths, affordable and accessible primary healthcare, Education, potable water to rural communities in the areas.

He reminded the people that now is the best time to get things right by electing a credible, experienced and thorough bred professional with vast experience like him to offer quality and effective representation that would better their lives.

He further noted that already he has been reaching out to the people of Benue, offering humanitarian assistance through his Charity, Menroi Foundation to alleviate the plight IDPs, the vulnerable, women and Youths with interest free loans, water and sanitation, healthcare among others.

Iornem assured that all the constituency projects that he would attract to the Federal Constituency would be awarded to competent contractors from Kwande and Ushongo to execute as a way of boosting socioeconomic activities in the areas.

He applauded his ever growing number of supporters who have continued to commit their time and resources to campaign for him, saying with their firm believe in his vision, success is already guaranteed at the polls.

The NNPP House of Representatives hopeful for Kwande and Ushongo added that he would run an issue based campaigns devoid any rancour and acrimony, adding that the aim of the contest is to serve the constituents better.