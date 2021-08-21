From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, says that the people of Nasarawa have no alternative to Governor Abdullahi Sule come the 2023 governorship election.

The Speaker stated this on Saturday when prominent sons and daughters in the state came out in their numbers to receive the governor in Lafia.

Balarabe said the numbers that came to welcome the governor demonstrates that the people of Nasarawa are solidly behind him, showing that his leadership is fruitful and generally accepted by the people of the state.

Daily Sun reports that the scene looks like a political campaign of sort and a general acceptance of a leader, the people of Nasarawa State across the 13 Local Government Areas in the state from Karu, the boundary LG with FCT, citizens converged in various LG borders to give the state number one man a befitting welcome.

‘You will recall that precisely two weeks ago the governor was out of the country for a private trip abroad, we mist him and he is now back so we are here to give him a well-deserved welcome,’ Speaker said

‘He is the leader of the state, our father, he is the governor, so we thank Almighty Allah who protected and saw him safely throughout the trip.

‘His return will bring more peace, bring more prosperity and bring more development to our dear state.

‘With what you and I and every other person see today, how the governor, Engr Abdullahi A Sule, was overwhelmingly received, you know that by the grace of God he will be a two-term governor that will get his reelection in 2023 at an easy ride,’ the Speaker stated.