From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Jide Awe, has said the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Kayode Fayemi, enjoy a good relationship despite their rumoured interest in 2023 presidential race.

Awe who advocated for unity in the APC urged the followers of the two chieftains to promote the overall interest of the party and make it stronger ahead of the future elections.

The former Ekiti APC boss said now is the time to concentrate on building the party rather than causing division to make it a stronger election-winning platform.

Awe, who spoke yesterday while featuring on a personality interview programme, The Conversation, on New Cruse 92.7 FM, Ikere, which was monitored by our reporter, insisted that the APC must use the opportunity of being in power at the centre to restructure the country.

Responding to a question on the rumoured interest of Tinubu and Fayemi in the APC presidential ticket, ahead of the 2023 general elections, Awe noted that while the two prominent party leaders have not declared their ambition, their supporters have been shouting on their perceived bid from the rooftop.

Awe noted that while the supporters of Tinubu and Fayemi have been firing salvos at one another, the two leaders still maintain their friendship and relate well with each other.

He said: “The two protagonists (Tinubu and Fayemi) are yet to speak up, but their supporters have been in the vanguard of ambition yet to be declared. We should concentrate on building our party rather than causing division.

“There is no pseudo-war between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr. John Kayode Fayemi. Look at you, the next day you will see Dr. Fayemi at the residence of Tinubu. That is politics for you; it is a game of the more you look, the less you see.”