Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there was no division among its governors over the 2023 presidential ticket.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, dismissed media reports that the opposition party wanted to retain its presidential ticket in the North and South East as speculative.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP was yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election. He also said there was no plot to stop the ambition of any member in the 2023 election.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP, at present, was focused on working with governors and lawmakers elected on its platform to improve the welfare of citizens.

“Enemies of the party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike should have a rethink on their incessant attacks on him. The PDP appreciates the contribution of Governor Wike, as well as all our governors to the growth of our party and urge members and supporters to ignore those seeking to cause disaffection in our ranks.Those behind the reports are political terrorists whose plan is to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of our party with the hope of using such fabrications to further their selfish political ambitions.”