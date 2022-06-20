From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to represent Nnewi North Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Eloka Ike has assured non indigenes in Nnewi of equal representation and equal opportunities when he becomes a lawmaker.

Hon Eloka gave the assurance during the burial of Bishop Bridget Okafor-Agu at her residence, Uruagu, Nnewi.

He said that his slogan for the 2023 election was Ifediche (something different) born out of the fact, according to him, that Nnewi had never been well represented by lawmakers from other political parties in the State House of Assembly over a long period of time. He said that the PDP would break the jinx.

Hon Eloka expressed confidence that he would be given the mandate to represent the Constituency having been trusted by the constituents who he said had long been yearning for a change and quality representation.

” I have the full support of my people in Nnewi because they know that I’m going there for them. I have looked around and I have weighed my capacity and capability as well as the trust Nnewi people have in me, that gives me the confidence and morale to forge ahead and I will clinch the mandate, ” Hon Ike said.

Ike who is from Akaboezem in Uruagu Nnewi said the period when non indigenes residing in Nnewi were not given equal treatment in the scheme of things would be over under his watch in the State House of Assembly.

“Everybody living in Nnewi must benefit from my representation. I will care for all. I will use my connection to attract quality projects that would benefit all irrespective of your State of origin. I will make consultations my watchword in all I do in the course of my representation, ” he concluded.

