From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, said the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) would sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi in 2023, saying the party has no root in the state.

Anyim, who accused Governor Dave Umahi of taking the party’s ticket to the APC said the state remained a formidable and impenetrable PDP stronghold and urged members of the party to prepare to form the next government in 2023.

The former senate president spoke during a stakeholders meeting of the party in Abakaliki.

“All I know is that Ebonyi Government House belongs to PDP. We put somebody there, he ran away. We will pick another person and put there in 2023.”

First governor of the state and senator representing Ebonyi North, Dr. Sam Egwu, also told party faithful that the PDP would not only produce the next governor but would take over all elective positions in 2023.

“By God’s grace, by the next elections, we shall take over all positions including the governorship. It has happened before, it has always been PDP in Ebonyi State and nothing can change it. I want you to remain steadfast, continue where you are; you are on the right path and on the right party. Very soon, those who don’t believe will believe,” he said.

National Vice Chairman of the party, South-East, Chief Ali Odefa, said the PDP has all that was required to reclaim the state and would resist any attempt by APC to manipulate the elections.

“Do not panic, in 2023, no man born of woman can write result against PDP before you or write the results against us.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.