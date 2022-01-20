From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Women have been advised not to vote for any political party that does not field a female as running mates in the 2023 elections on all levels.

The women sounded the warning at the panel discussions at the second day at the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja.

At the first panel discussion on “One Voice: Redefining the Role of Women within the Nigerian Political Space”, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, said the days of women being seen as singers and dancers but not fit to hold positions were over.

Wife of Ekiti State Governorand chairperson of Nigerians Governor Forum Wives, Bisi Fayemi, who spoke on the theme: “Giving Voice to Women’s Visibility: Our Support”, stressed the need for women to be empowered and prepared for positions where through appointment or election.

Senator Grace Bent, on her part called for a strongly worded communique part of which should read that 35 percent affirmative action must be in place during the up coming APC convention from ward level to the states.

She also urged women to reject positions stereotyping them.

Director General of Women Development Centre, Dr. Asabe Bashir, advised that only the best women be put up for either elective positions or appointment “because when we present the wrong candidate we cannot make it because politics is really very expensive and it has its own characteristics. So let’s bring the best of ourselves to contest so that they will be our shining examples and let us speak with One Voice.”