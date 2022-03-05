From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Anike Nwoga has warned political parties against fielding candidates from outside Enugu East Senatorial District in next year’s governorship poll in the state. He explained that any party or candidate going against zoning arrangement for the governorship seat would be swimming against the tide. Briefing newsmen, yesterday, Nwoga said as an elder statesman, it would be disruptive for some persons who felt they were wealthy and highly connected to contemplate jettisoning the zoning system.

“It’s is not in doubt where the Enugu governorship for 2023 has been zoned to. I belong to the APC and we have zoned the position to Enugu East Senatorial District consisting of the six local government areas of Enugu South, Enugu North, Enugu East, Nkanu West, Nkanu East and Isi-Uzo. So, our governorship candidate will emerge from this place and we think it will be the same for other political parties.

“What it means is that anybody from Enugu North or Enugu West zone who wishes to contest for his party’s ticket could do so, for the people to benefit from the money they had packed all this while.

“Sometime last year, businesses including markets were shut and we held a rally at Okpara Square where we declared that it was the turn of Enugu East zone. It’s our turn and no amount of influence and money will take it away from Enugu East senatorial zone,” he said.