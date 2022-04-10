From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 General Election, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), said that about 347 aspirants seeking tickets for various positions have so far come to the party headquarters in Abuja to pick nomination forms.

According to the party, the aspirants ranging from presidential hopefuls, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly positions, besieged the party headquarters last week with their supporters and dance groups to pick nomination forms.

While giving details of the sale of sale of party forms, the National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri said that so far one person has picked form for presidency, 7 for Governorship, Senate (42), House of Representatives (74) and and House Assembly – (218).

One of the aspirants seeking ticket to represent Idemili North constituency, Mike Chukwuma said he intends to sponsor bill on job creation and to compel government to create a minimal systematic 15,000 jobs for the people annually.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, shortly after picking his nomination form on Friday, Chukwuma said: “I am on this race to sponsor bills to strengthen our agricultural system for grants or loans, let “EFI Igbo” drive the cow market in Igbo land again.

“I am on this race to sponsor bills for a chained government/individuals partnership (PPP) investment program. If my people of Idemili North at our party level makes me their candidate and my people of Idemili North hires me for the next four years, I will change the narrative. Transparency and accountability will be my watch word.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party said it has approved the extension of the period of sale and submission of nomination forms.

A statement signed by Mbaeri said that, “the sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms has been extended from Monday April 11 to Friday April 15, 2022”.

Mbaeri said the extension of time is to afford aspirants more time to purchase, carefully complete and return their forms and accompanying documents at the APGA national secretariat complex in Abuja.