From Gyang Bere, Jos

Some leaders and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) under the aegis of North Central APC Forum have thrown their weight behind the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the right candidate to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the forum in Jos the Plateau State capital on the outcome of their meeting on the 2023 general election, the Chairman, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said they initially tried their possible best to ensure that someone from the region emerges as the next president, but now impossible from their party (APC) end with the emergence of the party national chairman from the region and the zoning of the presidency to the south.

He explained that as forum which are made up of party members/leaders at various levels and initiate political activities that would benefit the region, but could not succeed in their push for the next president from the region, they had to meet and assess the presidential aspirants and give their support to someone who is not only a friend of the region, but someone who is able and capable to take the nation to a greater height.

And having carefully studied the presidential aspirants, Zazzaga said, they have decided to settle for Amaechi, who declared his presidential aspiration in Port Harcourt on Friday, because of his quality and strength of character.

“Rotimi Amaechi as we know is a fearless, bold capable and focus leader. Everyone in this country know his antecedents, as a unionist, a speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as a governor for eight years and now a minister. His achievements are laudable generally beneficial to the people. That is why we have decided to give our support to him as the next and right person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

“Moreover, we all know that Amaechi is fearless, he is a fighter and can confront anything or anyone to stand by whatever he believes in. We all know how he got an unprecedented court judgement to become the governor of River State and how he has been able to paddle through turbulent times in his political career. So, as one with impressive executive, legislative experience and sound judicial understanding, Amaechi is not only a good presidential candidate, but also a fantastic charismatic leader. Again, he is young, energetic and athletic

“Importantly also, he is a distabilized Nigerian and a friend of all the regions in the country. And at this critical moment of the glaring ethno-religious divide of the nation, someone like Amaechi is required to come and bridge the widening gap in the country. Unlike other southerners who don’t understand the fabrics of the Northern society, Amaechi on many instances has shown a good understanding of the North and has related with the people accordingly.

“So, we call on people not only from the North Central region, but as you well as the North and the nation in general to support a man who will unite the country, improve security, boost the economy and revitalize all the key sectors in the nation. And we see all that possibility in Amaechi owing to his track record,” he said.

Zazzaga however called on the APC leaders to give all candidates a level playing ground, but that they should also understand that a sellable candidate to all Nigerians is important, as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is waiting for the APC to make any wrong move so that they can take advantage of that.

He also urged the politicians and the electorates to go about their political activities peacefully so that the forthcoming election would be hitch-free and crisis-free as well.