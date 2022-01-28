By Chukwudi Nweje

State legislators of the All Progressives Party (APC) from the North Central zone, under the aegis of APC State Legislators Forum have endorsed Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello as their preferred successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The lawmakers in a communique issued after a meeting of lawmakers from the zone held at Sandralia Hotel, Jabi, Abuja, noted that the North Central was one of the zones of the country that yet to produce the President since the return to civil rule in 1999.

The Forum said:”The State Assembly Legislators of the Northwest Zone endorse and state their unalloyed and unshaken support for the aspiration of the young and ebullient Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, who has against all odds decided to take the bull by the horn, by aspiring to the Office of the President of Nigeria come 2023. The Members thank him for leading the clarion call for the Presidency of Nigeria come to the North Central Zone and urge him to have no fear or doubt in his race for the exalted office as members of the Northwest Zone are solidly behind him.”

The Forum said the North Central deserves the presidency because by the time the President Buhari administration concludes it’s term of office in 2023, the North would have ruled Nigeria for 10 years, while the Southern region would have had 14 years.

It further said, “We call on the leadership of our great party, the APC to zone the presidency to the Northern Region of the country. This is because, the North will rule for 10 years at the end of President Buhari’s tenure, while the Southern region has ruled for 14 years.

The State Assembly Legislators of the Northwest Zone pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling and cohesive leadership of Nigeria through thick and thin and urge him to be relentless in ensuring that he leaves Nigeria in 2023 a better place. The state assembly legislators of the Northwest Zone also pass a vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for its positively aggressive repositioning of our great party, the APC and thank the committee for its purposeful leadership which has attracted men and women of goodwill into the party”, they added.