North Central people’s Forum (NCPF) has stressed that unity is the only key to the actualization of proper and effective representation of the zone at the corridor of power, irrespective of political party differences.

Patron of the organization and former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, dropped the caution while receiving members of the Forum who paid him and Senator Iorchia Ayu a courtesy visit in Abuja, at the weekend.

Mantu said that though, the zone has made mistakes in the past regarding politicking and effective representation but insisted that same mistake cannot be made in 2023.

He explained that the a Forum like NCPF ought to had been in existence for long, but pledged to give them maximum support to see that their desire of being recognized in Federal activities is realized.

He said: “I am glad we have realized that we need a strong voice to speak for ourselves. We can see how our zone is being neglected in prominent roles in the corridor of power. It borders me.

“We have a voice that can bark and bite. Though, this is coming very late but it better now than never. We can’t afford to make the same mistake of previous years come 2023, that is why we must have a voice.”

In his remarks, Senator Iyorchia Ayu promised to give them maximum support once the Forum is built on liberty and justice.

He urged the members to continue from where their founding fathers stopped, and always remember their roots irrespective of the political party they belong.

Vice Chairman, NCPF Board of Trustees, Sani Ndanusa, earlier in his remarks briefed the Patrons that the body is made up the six north central states and the FCT, who were all represented at the visit

He thanked the Patrons for their contributions to national development, assuring them that they would work for the betterment of the zone, and also presented the forum’s constitution to them.