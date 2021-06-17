From Fred Itua, Abuja

Political leaders from North Central geopolitical zones, have decried the alleged marginalisation of the region since the beginning of the 4th Republic in 1999. They said unlike other geopolitical zones that have been produce presidents and vice, the geopolitical zone was yet to get anything.

The leaders who are members of North Central Coalition Initiative, while addressing newsmen, said it was the turn of the region to produce a president in 2023 to correct the perceived marginalisation.

Leader of the Initiative, Senator Philip Gyunka, said despite the fact that leaders from the region have been the ones providing national stability, it has however not yielded any political gains.

He said: “The interesting thing here is that north central geopolitical zone of Nigeria provided for the enabling environment for political re-engineering of our political system and national cohesion. And ever since this significant role of the north central geopolitical zone in Nigeria’s re-engineering political process, this region has remained the fulcrum that holds the nation together.

“It was the leadership provided by Gen. Yakubu Gowon, that saw to the amicable resolution of political crisis that engulfed the country and the eventual end of the civil war. In the same vein, Gen. Abubakar created the enabling environment for power to be returned to the Southwest, with Obasanjo emerging as democratically elected President.

“The likes of political leaders likesSolomon Lar and many other notable sons of north central geopolitical zone, encouraged and pressured the military to birth democracy. The democracy we so much cherish today is the product of the efforts of these men of honour.

“It has to be explained here that even in the present dispensation, there’re many political leaders from the north central zone like Sen. Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Sen. Prof Iyiorcha Ayu, Sen. David Mark, Sen Jonah David J ang, and many others not mentioned here, who were the architects of tenets of democracy in legislative craftsmanship while serving in the National Assembly.

“It would therefore, be logical to say in spite of being marginalized politically, north Central Nigeria has continued to play the role of mediators and ameliorators during crises situations in the country. This, political leaders in the zone have done because of their desire to see that Nigeria remains as one political entity.

“Having exhaustively analyse our current situation, we strongly believe that for Nigeria to be rescued from the brink, our focus must be on North Central zone. Let the next President of Nigeria come from this zone. Political leaders in the likes of Dr Saraki, have what it takes to lead this country and unite the peeple.

“The north central geopolitical zone has suffered so much injustice and it is its political victim status that can make leaders from this zone dispense justice equitably and ensure that there’re no second class citizens in Nigeria. We strongly believe that for Nigeria to survive as a political entity and witness rapid development, there must be good leadership in place. North Central geopolitical zone is strategically positioned to provide the much deserved political leadership for Nigeria.”