From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The North Central zone of the the people’s Democratic Party PDP, has adopted former Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki as their preferred presidential flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming party national convention.

The agreement was reashed on Monday during a Stakeholders meeting comprising party chairmen of the six states that made up the North Central zones including Abuja the Federal Capital, stakeholders, youth and women leaders of the party.

During the meeting held at the Nasarawa PDP secretariat jos road, Lafia the Nasarawa state capital, Conveiner of the movement, prof. Irowese Hagher during disclosed that there is an identity problem that is denying the facts that the north central has the largest number of ethnic groups that are bound together.

Irowuese said the north central opted for Saraki because of his enormous contribution to the development of the country adding that he is man that will stay with his people who are predominantly farmers with the responsibility of creating an enabling environment for the them.

He further said “Nigeria is a laughable stock at the world because we have not built a nation, the biggest problem of Nigeria is tribalism not corruption, if we could come together surely Nigeria will be a great country.” He stated.

“Today we are happy that north central PDP will produce one candididate and that candidate is former senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki for president.”

Reacting to why the North Central should produce a president, prof Hagher said the north central region if allowed to produce a president would bring sanity to Nigeria politically, economically and otherwise.

He recalled that from the civil war era, Gen. Yakubu Gowon from the North Central region held the country from disintegrating, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar handed over power to the democratically elected government that the country is enjoying today.

He however, said it is time for peace building and a nation could not be built without justice and equity adding that the north central is not been treated fairly and the man who is capable to leading Nigeria out of poverty is Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“The responsibility of any government is to protect lives and properties and the North Central has made the greatest contribution in keeping Nigeria as one country, providing food, security when Nigeria was in crisis.”

