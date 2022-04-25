By Sunday Ani

The North East Consolidated Group (NECG), yesterday, endorsed the emergence of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as the northern consensus candidates for the 2023 election.

A statement by the group’s pioneer chairman, Mr. Ahmad Yobe, commended the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) under the leadership of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, and the Northern PDP caucus for taking such a bold step ahead of the PDP’s presidential primaries.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Yobe said: “The rationale for bringing forth the young contenders from North East and North Central in the PDP will go a long way in uniting the 19 Northern states, reflecting back to the history that the two regions have not been chanced to produce presidents in the country’s democratic dispensation. The North West had effortlessly produced three democratic presidents right from the First Republic till date, with the support of the North East and North Central. We hope that the North West will continue to support the North East and the North Central as the table turns 2023.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The group also commended the ongoing transformation inBauchi State under Gov Mohammed.

“We hope the governor stays back and focuses on transforming. The North Eastern Region still needs Senator Bala. The governor’s effort is boosting the economic, social and political capital of the entire North East. We still want him for another four years as a Governor from 2023 to 2027 for better and effective development. By 2027, NECG believes that Nigeria would surely yearn for Kaura’s leadership to replicate to other states the giant transformation the Bauchi State and North East enjoyed and is enjoying from Gov Mohammed.

“However, Senator Saraki, being a well groomed personality, is young and perfectly fit for the task of rescuing Nigeria from the glaring danger it is facing today. NECG stresses the need for not just the North but also Nigeria as a whole to rally round and rescue the country.”