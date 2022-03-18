From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

North East Business Community, yesterday, obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of interest and nomination forms for the party’s presidential primary for former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

The group, which later presented the forms to Atiku, at his Asokoro, Abuja residence, said the gesture was in fulfilment of their promise to purchase the forms for the former vice president as an expression of their support for his presidential bid.

Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Funakeye, said members of the group had, in November 2021, called on him to contest the 2023 presidential election and they would purchase the nomination forms for him.

Atiku, while receiving the forms, expressed appreciation to the group.

He said their gesture reminded him of a similar one by a group of young Nigerians, who raised money to procure the PDP presidential forms for him in 2018. He noted that the challenges confronting the country were enormous and requires the collaboration of everyone to tackle.

Consequently, the presidential aspirant charged Nigerians to put away their differences in the interest of the country.