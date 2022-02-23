From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian Youth Awareness for Yahaya Bello 2023 has rejected the clams by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State that the Norrth is behind former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

National President of the group, Salihu Magaji rejected the claim in his reaction over the statement credited to Ganduje.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Magaji said Ganduje’s statement was wishful thinking and misleading and “not the true position of the North.”

He wondered how many states in the North that Ganduje visited to arrive at his conclusion.

“He didn’t go anywhere. Most genuine and responsible political groups that have their roots in all the grassroots areas in the north have sound statistics that the north is behind Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition. We are in contact with majority of the electorate who have their voters card and are fully ready to vote for Yahaya Bello as Nigeria’s president in 2023

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“What we expect Tinubu as a leader in APC is to promote the unity of the party by allowing democracy to prove itself in 2023. Tinubu is expected to back a younger candidate who has support from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, like Yahaya Bello to emerge as president in 2023.

“If one is consulted by our national leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the president of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC, and unite the south and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate that is most acceptable and popular like Yahaya Bello.”

He advised the Kano governor to respect himself and refrain from making statements that temper with the wishes of the majority of Nigerians who are solidly behind Yahaya Bello.

Governor Ganduje recently said the entire north was behind Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition, adding that the time was ripe for the north to pay back Tinubu for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.