From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), yesterday, endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 poll.

The group also rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket by All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the decision does not promote equity and fairness.

The National Coordinator of CNEEPD, Zana Goni, in a statement noted that contrary to APC’s expectation, it would lose the presidential poll before noon on the day of election, saying that indications across the country were not in favour of the party that had put Nigeria in its present bad situation.

“As the 2023 general election draws near, we the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development have noted with concern some actions and statements by some political parties and actors in our democratic process.

“The latest being the impunity orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in settling for a same faith ticket in a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and above all, multi-cultural country like Nigeria and the party’s defence of the absurd action in the face of widespread opposition to the abnormalities.

“As leaders who have not only monitored, but also actively contributed to political developments in Nigeria for decades, we wish to categorically denounce the APC’s action which we view as inimical to the progress and growth of Nigeria.

“Without mincing words, we describe the party’s decision in fielding Muslim- Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election as the highest level of madness, insensitivity, and an evil agenda against our dear country which we have laboured for years to build.

“This decision which threatens the unity of the country does not have our blessings and must be resisted by all Nigerians of good conscience. Anything contrary will threaten the fragile unity and peace of Nigeria,” Goni said.

He also flayed the incessant attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South East, attributing the developments to some sponsored terrorists outside the zone with the aim of depleting the South East voting strength.

“Given the carefully coordinated attacks launched in recent times on both INEC personnel and facilities, we will not be wrong to believe that the actions are carefully calculated, planned, and executed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists with aim to disenfranchise the people of South East and also put them in bad light.”

Goni also called on all the South East communities to constitute a special task force to protect INEC facilities and officials across the zone.