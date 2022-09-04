From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern APC Speakers Forum has unveiled a logo for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign and as donated door-2-door campaign vehicles.

According to the Convener and Chairman of the Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, “As Speakers, we are committed more than ever before to contribute our quota to whatever it will take to bring about success to our party and all our flag bearers particularly our presidential candidate”.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Chairman of the Speakers forum in his welcoming address at the unveiling ceremony said, It was expected that the logo unveiling and campaign vehicles donation will further help to strategize on the part of winning the general elections in 2023 and continue to provide dividends of democracy to the good people of Nigeria.

“As the Convener and the Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, I rallied all Members of the 19 state Legislators and their Speakers of our great party APC to unveil the APC Presidential Logo of our Presidential Aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Vice-Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima for a door-to-door Campaign in every Constituency in the 19 Northern States”, the Chairman disclosed.

The Chairman of the Forum also charged all other Speakers to further charge their various members on the need to work assiduously to deliver their various constituencies for the APC in the general elections, stressing that no stone must be left unturned in the quest to achieve victory in the 2023 general elections.

“Your Excellencies, on behalf of the Speakers Forum, we wish to assure you of our unalloyed support and cooperation before, during and after the election until success is achieved and the door-2-door campaign vehicles will go a long way to help in campaign vehicles at the grass roots”, he assured.

In his response, the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commended the effort of the Convener of Northern APC Speakers Forum Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, in making the event a reality.

He promised that if I elected into power his administration would focus on ensuring unity, prosperity and agricultural development of the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima said “we appreciate the Chairman Northern APC Speakers Forum Rt. Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani for showing support for APC victory at the 2023 general election, I want to say a very big thank you on behalf of my principal, you have shown courage, you have shown leadership you have shown commitment nobody can forget that. I can assure on behalf of my principal we will never forget this gesture”.