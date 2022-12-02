From Fred Itua, Abuja

Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have adopted the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate for the 2023 election.

Arising from meeting of leaders and delegates from all over the North comprising of religions leaders, women and youth organisations took the decision in Abuja on Friday at the Atiku Hall of Shehu Musa Yaradua centre.

The forum adopted the report of IRS technical committee led by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hon Mohammed Umara Kumalia and Barrister Nunge Mele, SAN.

The forum of Northern Christian and Muslim Leaders had on October 8, set up the committee to recommend a pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in the 2023 presidential election.

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo Hon. Mukhari Shagari and Professor D. D. Sheni.