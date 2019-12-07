Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Northern youth group has advocated power shift to the Southern part of Nigeria, after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023. The group noted that this should be so for the sake of national cohesion, peace and unity. It insists that the next president of Nigeria should come from Southern part of the country. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Alhassan Anas Muhammad, who spoke to journalists shortly after their sensitisation rally urged the Northwest region to rally together and support power shift to the Southern part of the country. While commending the giant strides of President Muhammadu Buhari in area of agricultural transformation, security and other developmental goals, he described as unfortunate the position of some prominent Northern leaders who are insisting on retaining power in the North in 2023.

“President Buhari has brought about the needed change in Nigeria through diversification of the nation’s economy, calming the security situation and empowering youth and women through the social insurance programme of his government,” he said.

“We as Northern youth and indeed Nigerians are happy about the shift of attention to agriculture in Nigeria due to the effort of the President who has remained focused and consistent to the goal of attaining food sufficiency and food security in the country. But in calling for support for President of Southern Nigeria extraction come 2023, he added that “we are only advocating for a candidate of Southern extraction that shares the same ideology with Buhari and has requisite experience to lead Nigeria to the promised land. We have decided to throw our support behind the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

According to them, Tinubu is one of the very few progressives that have distinguished themselves and shown commitment to the progres and development of Nigeria.