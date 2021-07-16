From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Northern states lawmakers has said that the presidency should be retained in the North in 2023.

The lawmakers, in a communique, after an advocacy meeting, in Abuja, convened by speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly,

Prince Matthew Kolawole to drum support for Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid.

The communiqué read by the National Chairman, Conference of Nigeria States Legislatures Speakers, Abubakar Suleiman, urged the lawmakers to continue to mobilize support for the Kogi governor.

According to the communique” the meeting reviewed the rotational presidency as advocated recently by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“However, the Northern Legislators believe the rotation of the presidency should be in favour of the Northern part of the country.

“The forum resolved that every legislator should go back home with a view to advocating and consulting his or her constituents and stakeholders on the presidential aspiration of Bello.

“We also resolved that a National Working Committee be constituted with a view to having wider consultation on Bello presidential aspiration across the country.’’

Earlier, Kolawole urged all legislators elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in northern states to rally round the presidential ambition of Bello as preferred choice of the party in 2023.