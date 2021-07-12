From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some leaders from the North, have called for a power shift to the South East, North East or North Central in 2023, in order to correct the injustice the three regions have suffered since 1999.

They said though they’re opposed to any zoning or a power shift to the South in 2023, every part of Nigeria must however be carried along and given a sense of belonging.

Khaleel Bolaji, Secretary General, North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), while addressing newsmen, said the North Central is particularly shortchanged in the scheme of things in Nigeria

He said for instance, Bauchi State in North East, has more heads of Federal parastatals than the entire North Central States, including the Federal Capital Territory combined.

He said: “If you want to base it on the basis of regions, South East, North East and North Central should be considered for the presidency in 2023.”

Speaking further on marginalisation of North Central, he said: “If you want to base it on the basis of regions, South East, North East and North Central should be considered for the presidency in 2023.

“We are out to make sure that the North Central is not shortchanged in the Nigerian project. We hold this country. Without the North Central, there’s no Nigeria. We have not been given our right place in the country.

“In fact, since Nigeria returned to democracy, North Central has had more votes during general elections than the South West. But they make more noise about it. Our region is the good basket of the nation.

“There has been this agitation that the presidency should come to the South. This agitation is further dividing the country. We should focus on competence.

“For us, we stand for competence. Let’s stop dividing this country. Since 1999, the South has had more years in office as president than the North. We should stop dividing this country.

“We should jettison this idea of zoning. Even within the geographical North, the North Central is being shortchanged. The constitution doesn’t recognise zoning of the position of the president. We have the support of our governors. This group was created to fight for the region.

“North Central is different from the Middle Belt. There are six geopolitical zones recognised. Middle Belt is a combination of Northern minorities. But the essence of the group has been defeated. We want to make this clear.

“Whatever those who came here before said, doesn’t represent the position of this Forum. Our position is the same. We need to emphasis on this. Let’s focus on competence and not on zoning.

“We don’t believe in what Southern Governors said that the presidency must come to the South. They’re just heating up the policy.

“Nigeria as a country needs the right person to manage this country irrespective of where the person comes from. Even Northern Governors come out today and say power must shift to the region, we will oppose them too. We are Nigerians.

“Anybody from North Central who comes out, we will support him or her.

Bauchi has more heads of Federal parastatals than the entire North Central.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.