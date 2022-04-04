From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday morning sneaked into Asaba, Delta State capital, where they held a strategic meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The aspirants include former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

Although the agenda of the meeting is still shrouded in secrecy, our correspondent learnt that it is not unconnected with the need to build consensus as the party heads into the critical stages of the electioneering processes for 2023.

Recall that the trio of Saraki, Tambuwal and Mohammed had met with another presidential aspirant of northern extraction and former vice president Atiku Abubakar in their quest to have a consensus aspirant from the north ahead of the PDP primary.

Governor Okowa, on the other hand, is believed to be interested in being vice president, and could be running mate to a northern presidential candidate.

Okowa was expected at Ughelli earlier for Delta central PDP mega rally where the party would formally receive defectors from the All Progressive Congress (APC) but had to delay his departure from Asaba because of the meeting with the northern politicians.

While the gladiators continue to scheme, the issue of zoning the presidential ticket in the opposition party is expected to be settled tomorrow when the 37-man zoning committee chaired by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom present its report