From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A northern youth pressure group, Arewa Youths Federation, has backed the growing push by people of the Southeast geopolitical zone to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The youths stated that their decision was borne out of their desire to champion a cause for justice, equity and fairness, hence they joined the growing clamour for opportunity for the southeast to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

President of the group, Aliyu Muhammad, announced their support for southeast presidency in Abuja, yesterday, when he led a delegation of the Arewa youths on a courtesy visit to Igbo elders led by the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, in Abuja.

Muhammad said they decided to champion the cause in solidarity with their Igbo brothers who have played significant role in the Nigerian project, financially and otherwise, but have been politically marginalised for a very long time, hence their demand for power shift to southeast is a just course.

He said: “History has shown that the people of the southeast, in spite of their huge contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, economically, socially, and otherwise, have not been given the opportunity and support to preside over the affairs of Nigeria from the presidential villa, Abuja.

“We have joined in the mobilisation to make that happen this time. Presenting Igbo person by all political parties in the next general election is our utmost desire and we are committed to making it happen.