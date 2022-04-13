From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, some youths in the North under the auspices of Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 have stormed Lokoja, the Kogi State capital canvassing for the support of the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele to contest for the 2023 presidency.

The group led by Mohammed Salihu Danlami expressed satisfaction with the performance of the apex bank governor and urged him to immidiately declare his intention to contest for the number of assuring him of the mass support of youths from the region.

Addressing the delegations from the 21 local government areas of the state who came in solidarity for Emefiele,

the Director General of the forum Dr. Mallam Ibrahim Bature,and the Spokesperson for the Group, Mallam Aliyu Muhammad Sani each took his turn to outline the many achievements of the central bank governor and said he is the right person to fix Nigeria’s myriad of problems.

In his speech , the state coordinator of the group

Comrade Isah Umaru said thousands of lives of kogites especially of the peasant farmers, students and rural dwellers have been positively affected by the several programmes of the Central Bank Governor.

I’m his words” honestly, Kogi people have special regards for Dr. Godwin Emefiele as his CBN interventions saved many families in the State. Kogi people benefited immensely with dozen of his economic and life saving policies among which includes;

‘Kogi farmers were selected among the first beneficiaries of Nigerian Brown Revolution, an intervention programme to boost wheat production in the country.

“Cassava farmers in Kogi State are among the best beneficiaries of N25 billion disbursed to farmers to improve production of Cassava.

“10,000 Kogi civil servants benefitted from N10 billion CBN agribusiness retirement scheme initiative of the CBN Governor. This scheme aimed at improving oil palm plantation in Kogi State.

“State University Student, Mr. Simeon Ojopane was among the six pioneer students to receive the 5-million grant of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) initiative of CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele. This initiative was aimed at pushing students and graduates of Nigerian higher institutions away from white-collar occupations and toward entrepreneurship growth.

“1,500 farmers in Kogi West Senatorial District benefitted from loan between N300,000 and N900,000 under Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) in 2018.

“Thousands of Kogi Youth benefitted from the COVID-19 loan initiative of the CBN Governor. This loan has revived many businesses in Kogi State.

“These interventions are few among many economic and life saving initiatives of Dr. Godwin Emefiele. This has helped the economy of Kogi State and the country in general.

“We are therefore calling on the Patriotic, Brilliant and Hardworking Nigerian, Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele to declare for Presidency as the country are yearning for leaders like him” he added.