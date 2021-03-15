FORMER Senate leader and lawmaker representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has kicked against moves by some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to push for the zoning of presidency to the North.

He said such a move would be akin to demanding a third term for the region. Instead, he said the APC should zone the ticket to the south and allow its three geopolitical zones to slug it out during the party’s presidential primary.

Ndume, who heads the Senate committee on Army, spoke at the weekend when he addressed members of the Correspondence Chapel in Abuja on the state of insecurity, economy, education and politics in Nigeria.