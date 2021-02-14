From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A youth group known as Yahaya Bello NORTHWEST Youth Ambassadors has

advised youth in APC to take advantage of the ongoing revalidation and registration exercise of the party to register as members of the party and avail themselves the opportunity to contest for elective post in the 2023 general elections.

The group said only active participation in politics can provide opportunity for Nigeria youth to take over the leadership of this country.

Addressing during a rally, Coordinator of the group during a rally organised to call on the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023, Comrade Alhussani Malan Anas Mafara said, since the leadership selection process in Nigeria is through political process.

He explained that it is imperative for youth in Nigeria to participate in political process by joining political parties as this is the only way their yearning and aspiration to lead this country will be met.

“As youth we cannot continue to sit on the fence and watch how our future is been decided by the older generation, we have to come out in our numbers to register as members of political parties to have the needed voice that will give us the power to change what we don’t want and retain what we want to see in our country.

He said “No doubt, Nigeria need a youthful and vibrant leader with the kind of energy and strength of character require to pilot the affairs of the country to maximize its full potentials

Mafara said this is the reason his group is mobilising the youth across the seven states of the north west geopolitical regions to mobilise votes for the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya, Bello to be elected President of Nigeria come 2023.

According to him, “we have watched with keen interest the leadership qualities of Governor Bello, as he manage the affairs of Kogi state amidst challenges.

“If you know Kogi state very well, you will salute the courage, doggedness, boldness of the governor for being able to confront the destructive elements that were bent at destroying the state through the operation of a dangerous cartel of ghost workers, ghost schools and hospitals, with staff members that never existed anywhere yet state funds were allocated as salaries to individual pockets at the detriment of the state

He said this men plunge the state into a big mess running the state like persona estate until the coming of Governor Yahaya Bello who put a stop to all these and set Kogi state on the path of glory.

“This is why we are calling on the governor to yield this clarion call and contest for the president of Nigeria since the youth of this country across the six geopolitical zones have resolved to mobilise votes for him to ensure a youth emerge the President of Nigeria and that youth with ability, capacity and experience is the two term governor of Kogi state Yahaya Adoza Bello.

Mafara explained that ” we urged the governor not to be distracted by political detractors who are now intimidated by the towering political stature and support Governor Yahaya has gained across party lines and regions, but should remain focus and determined because this is a God giving task to liberate Nigeria and the youth are determined to push this goal to success.