From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress(ADC) chief Ralph Nwosu has boasted that his party will win the presidential election in 2023.

Nwosu who disclosed this at the weekend during the State congress of the party in Owerri, the Imo State capital pointed out that ADC as a third force has submerged the popularity of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with its credible manifesto

He said that the failure of both parties in governance have given opportunity to his party to receive attention from the people. ” ADC president is coming, nothing will stop it, if you go around every street ,what you hear is no APC, no PDP ,Nigerians have rejected them.

“ADC has remained third party consistently in Nigeria ,this is the time for us to become number one in the country and in Imo ,ADC will lead their vision which is to make Nigeria a super power economy ,this would be experienced in 2023”. Nwosu assured.

Nwosu has also announced a free interest and nomination forms for youths in the country. He said the measure will encourage more youths to show interest in politics.

” We are not going to commercialise purchase of forms especially for the youths, we have vibrant youths who can lead this country but financially incapacitated, ADC has now made our forms free for the youths to motivate them to vie for political positions.” Nwosu said.

Chief Ignatus Nlemchi was appointed the State chairman of ADC . The congress was also attended by two of the party’s presidential aspirant, Kingsley Muoghalu and chief Favour Ayodele.