From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Nigeria Presidential Project (NPP) 2023 has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate in the February 2023 presidential polls.

The organisation said in Enugu, yesterday, that it took the decision to endorse Obi because of his demonstrated integrity, competence, good experience and capacity.

NPP 2023 is a political advocacy organization with the objective of actualizing the full integration of the South East geopolitical zone into Nigeria’s political power distribution with particular attention to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Declaring support for Obi, NPP 2023 Chancellor, Dr. Walter Oji, called on all Nigerians especially the people of the South East geopolitical zone to render their voices, resources and commitment, toward the actualization of the full objective of the noble aspiration of the South East zone to produce the next President of Nigeria.

Oji said: “Nigeria’s power rotation has been a South to North and North to South arrangement with the president and office of the president rotating from the Southern region to the Northern region and from the Northern region to the Southern region as the case may be. Under this arrangement and with our incumbent President coming from the Northern region, Northwest political zone precisely and serving out his second tenure, the position of the president is obviously to rotate to the Southern region which consists of three geopolitical zones namely, South West geopolitical zone, South-South geopolitical zone, and South East geopolitical zone.

“It is trite that South West geopolitical zone produced former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007 and the incumbent Vice President since 2015. While the South-South geopolitical zone produced former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan from 2009 to 2015.

“Therefore, there should be no doubt, there should be no question and indeed there should be no equivocation about the rightful demand by the South East geopolitical zone that it is the turn of the South East geopolitical zone to produce the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. This will signify the full political reintegration of the South East geopolitical zone into Nigeria’s political power distribution.”

He recalled that in July 2020, when the Nigerian Presidential Project 2023 was launched, the organisation urged the governments, political parties, political action groups, Elder Statesmen and Women, Leaders of thought, Religious Leaders, Traditional Leaders, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders, and all well-meaning Nigerians to come together to work for the actualization of the full reintegration of the South East zone by supporting the zone’s presidential aspiration.