From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The crisis rocking the National Rescue Movement, NRM, has deepen as its National Executive Committee, NEC, in Abuja, yesterday suspended its former presidential candidate, Mazi Okwudili Nwaanyajike.

The NEC arrived at the decision through a unanimous resolution at the 2nd quarter of its NEC meeting.

Nwaanyajike who was initially the party’s 2023 presidential candidate was replaced with Felix Johnson Osakwe for allegedly not meeting the party conditions.

The National Chairman of the party Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh, while speaking at the NEC meeting cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the presidential candidate of the party, insisting that Felix Johnson Osakwe has replaced Mazi Okwudili Nwaanyajike as the presidential candidate of the party.

“The leadership took a golden decision on this matter at that material time making sure that every step taken was in accordance with our party guidelines, the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines were not overstepped.

“Also the decision was taken in good faith to brighten our chances in all the Constituencies we are fielding candidates in 2023 General Elections. This issue generated unwarranted controversies by some selfish elements that are poised to make gains from any misunderstanding no matter how little, despite all their antics, we remain committed.

“We shall not be discussing much on it as the matter is already in court,he said

The NEC in its meeting through a voice vote also extended the tenure of the national executive officers from a year to four-year.

Other decisions taken by the NEC through a voice vote include suspension of some of its member’s beliefs to have dragged the name of the party into disrepute. The party also through a motion empowered its NWC to consituted the campaign council for the 2023 general election.

NEC approved replacement of deputy national president, North

The meeting was attended by INEC representatives and other local observers .

