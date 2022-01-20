From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A new political party, National Rescue Movement (NRM), has emerged in Rivers State, ahead of the 2023 elections, with hopes to edge out the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Commissioning the NRM state secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital, National Secretary of the party and political activist, Sobomabo Jackrich, said the party was on a mission to rescue the state from political and economic strangulation.

Jackrich equally raised the alarm that credible information has it that there was a plot to frustrate the activities of the party with a construction project, in order to make the party’s secretariat inaccessible to Rivers people.

He, therefore, called on Rivers residents to come onboard to enthrone a credible government that would prioritize the interest of the people above their personal interests.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On his part, State Secretary, National Rescue Movement Caretaker Committee, Bright Aleruchi, has called on government to rescind its decision on the ban placed on the activities of dispatch riders and delivering service providers in the state.

He said such the move will lead to multiple job losses and insecurity in the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had placed a ban on activities of dispatch riders, noting that any of the riders that must operate should get registered with the state.