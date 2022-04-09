The National Rescue Movement (NRM) party, has assured Nigerians of low cost of living, rapid development and transformation when it wins the 2023 Presidential election.

Amb. Isaac Udeh, the newly-elected National Chairman of the party, made the promise at a news conference to mark the handing over of leadership to the newly-elected party executive.

Udeh said his mission for the party and for the country is to alleviate Nigerians from poverty, reposition the party and the country for rapid growth and development.

He said that the party had come to restore smiles on the faces of Nigerians by enhancing that the living condition of the average Nigerian is beyond the minimum wage.

“And this is the only party that has Nigerians at heart to reduce the current high cost of living because it is a grassroot-based political party by its foundation and structures,” he said.

Udeh said that the party has put together strategies, plans and policies to ensure economic stability, enhance agricultural growth, and boost the health system, amongst others.

He appealed to Nigerians across the country and in diaspora to support the party in order to enjoy a people oriented government come 2023.

The outgoing Chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Jikamshi, lauded the conduct of party members at its last convention which ushered the new set of executives.

Jikamshi urged the new executives to uphold the party’s tenet and deliver on its mandate to secure the seat of the president in the 2023 general election.

Mr Sola Afuye, National Publicity Secretary of the party, called on all aspirants interested in running for office at all levels under the party platform to purchase its forms. (NAN)