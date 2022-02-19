The stakeholders of Enugu North Senatorial District have vowed to continue to stand solidly behind Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure that he successfully completes his tenure in 2023 and hand over to his successor in line with the established tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The stakeholders who spoke during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Nsukka Local Government Area, unequivocally pledged to stand by Gov. Ugwuanyi in his cherished efforts in entrenching peace and good governance in the state, maintaining that they will always rally round the governor as their son and leader of the state.

They commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s infrastructural transformation of the state especially in the rural areas, stressing that the University town of Nsukka is one of the major beneficiaries of the governor’s rural development policy.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking at a well attended rally ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG Elections in Enugu State, the former State Chairman of the Party, Vita Abba, an engineer, disclosed that Nsukka is united and will remain steadfast in protecting the interest of the governor as well as encourage him to deliver more democratic dividends to the people of Enugu State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our son is the governor. We value our brother. Nsukka means business. Nsukka is grateful to you and will continue to stand by you”.

Adding his voice, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu pointed out “Gov. Ugwuanyi is our leader; he has the people, he has Nsukka, he has Enugu East Senatorial District, he has Enugu West to fight for him”.

Corroborating, the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that the people of Nsukka are “solidly behind you”, stating that “Anybody thinking that Nsukka is not united is wasting his time”.