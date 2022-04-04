Anambra PDP Stakeholders’ Forum has alleged of plots by some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to sabotage and trade away the interest of the party.

A statement by Chief Emeka Nwankwo directed at leaders, stakeholders and members of the party, the forum accused the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, of masterminding the hijack of party structures nationwide, starting with Anambra congresses.

“We have full information of how these two national officers are working with fraudulent individuals in the Anambra Chapter to use the courts to frustrate, annihilate and sabotage our processes and trade away the PDP structure to some desperate forces ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

“Our forum has also been made aware of the roles being played by these two national officers in the continued delay to conclude party congresses in Anambra State. Already members of the party in Anambra are threatening to leave enmasse if the PDP fails to immediately conclude on the Anambra State congress and elect a new State Exco. It is instructive to state that elders of our party in Anambra State have been making efforts to curtail the excesses of these fraudulent individuals in the Anambra Chapter but their plots are now being aided by the two national officers.”

The group alleged that about two months ago, party elders from Anambra led by former governor, Mr Peter Obi, visited the national chairman and NWC over an alleged plot by some members, particularly Chief Chris Ubah and Linus Ukachukwu to use the court to frustrate the conduct of the Anambra State congresses.

“The National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, had in that meeting reassured that no court can stop the congress, promising that his leadership will ensure a free, fair and transparent congress thereby bringing lasting peace to the Anambra PDP. Relying on the assurance of the National Chairman, the party elders worked hard in expectation of free, fair and credible congresses only to discover that the process is being sabotaged/hijacked by these individuals. Any time the congress is scheduled, the National Secretary and National Legal Adviser will throw up issues that will end up frustrating and stalling the process.

“Strangely, individuals indicted for absconding with sensitive materials at various stages of the exercise were reappointed as electoral committee members instead of being sanctioned. Such persons signed fictitious result sheets which were used by Chief Chris Ubah and Linus Ukachukwu against our party in court.

While the committee is yet to officially submit its report to the NWC, Chris Ubah and Linus Ukachukwu had used fictitious results made available to them by their agents in the NWC to obtain a strange and fraudulent Court order.

Most curiously is that a counsel, Mr Adedamola Fanokun was sent by the National Legal Adviser to collude with the said plaintiffs against our party in court. This forum therefore strongly urges the National Chairman to restore the confidence in the conduct of the forthcoming party primaries across the nation by starting with Anambra State congress.

“We urge the NWC to conduct an open hearing into the role being played by the National Secretary and the National Legal Adviser regarding the PDP congresses in Anambra state. We have the evidence and records to show at such a public hearing. We caution that if this is not done immediately, these same individuals will use the same method to frustrate the transparent conduct of PDP congresses across the country and hijack the national convention,” Nwankwo said.