From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta north senatorial district in next month’s election, Prince Ned Nwoko, has promised an empowerment package of N50 million each for one million youths every year if elected.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of youths during the maiden edition of Delta North Youth Assembly, Nwoko said the money would be released in three tranches for those who meet the requirements.

He said the would-be beneficiaries must show evidence of being entrepreneurs for two years, and that their registered businesses must be capable of employing at least five persons each.

According to him, the exclusive empowerment package is part of his agenda for Delta north (Anioma nation), if he wins the election.

Nwoko said the document was already prepared for the establishment of Youth Agency to midwife the programme, noting that as a youth ambassador, the issues affecting youth were very dear to him.

“I already prepared the document, and once it is approved, it will establish a youth agency to take care of the youths for the next four years.

“We will employ one million youths every year. The criteria is that you must show that you have been an entrepreneur for only two years. The second condition is that you should be able to employ at least five youths.

“Each youth is going to get N50 million as empowerment package. It is real, this money will be given to those youths who qualify. You must have account and your business must be registered,” he said.

To ensure a seamless execution of the programme, Nwoko urged the youths to vote for the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and all other candidates of the party in the general elections.

He said this was an opportunity for Anioma son in the person of Dr. Okowa, to become the vice president of the country.

“Irrespective of party affiliation, this is an opportunity to have Anioma son as vice president. Your support of Ned Nwoko for Senate is not enough to guarantee an effective representation if we don’t have Atiku as president.

“The plans we have for Anioma and indeed the entire youths of Nigeria cannot be implemented with the candidate of another party as president.

“The PDP candidates is a complete team from the state House of Assembly to the presidency. We will work in unison to realise the ultimate objectives of rescuing Nigeria, and making life more comfortable for our youths.

“I will be the youth ambassador, I want to be able to speak for you on issues of education, health, empowerment, among others.

“Please take the message of voting for PDP candidates to your families. We want Anioma to be different and Anioma will be different,” he stated.

Representatives of youths from the nine local government areas in the senatorial district who spoke during the interactive session, threw their weight behind the PDP candidates, just as they tabled the peculiar needs in their respective localities.

Apart from empowerment and other routine requests, the youths specifically urged Nwoko to ensure the dredging of the River Niger and execution of shore protection projects for coastal communities particularly in Oshimili South and Ndokwa East councils.

The over 10,000 participants at the assembly were drawn from the party structure, community youth leadership, the physically challenged and political support groups within the nine local government areas in the zone.