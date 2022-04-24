From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A new dimension and quality representation would soon be experienced in Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in Anambra State given the fully loaded political agenda Comrade Uzor Nwosu has packaged to execute, if elected to represented his people in 2023.

Comrade Nwosu, a computer engineer and information technologist who has created a niche for himself in many aspects of philanthropic gestures within and outside the Federal Constituency over the years has promised to use his position as a legislator to aggressively pursue development in human capacity and infrastructure, for massive development, job creation, and general well-being of his people.

He said he would build and equip a primary healthcare center per local government, to provide free medicare to the poorest amongst his constituents, and where such center existed, according to him, he would equip and maintain it.

“My constituents should have a training center of excellence to produce 21st century skilled workforce in information technology and digital innovation. The training should include plumbing, tiling, POP, welding, electrical wiring and maintenance, with a view to preparing our people for entrepreneurship as well as local and international jobs.

“I will work in tandem with my colleagues to introduce and amend relevant laws that will ensure we stop current extortion of Nigerians by various security agencies on the highways, which adds to our cost of goods and services.

“I will not forget to initiate and sponsor relevant bills that will facilitate clearance of our imported goods within 72 hours of arrival at our ports. I must introduce laws that will make the ports in Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Calabar fully operational in nearest future, to boost the economy of South East, ” the House of Reps hopeful said.

Nwosu under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said with him in the National Assembly he would ensure that his constituents get equal access to jobs at federal parastatals and all agencies of government. He assured that he would work with his colleagues to empower women, girl child, and the disabled, to achieve their full potential, by reviewing existing gender and physically challenged discriminatory laws to address inequality.

He noted that it was his responsibility as a lawmaker to collaborate with like minded colleagues towards further constitutional amendment to ensure a true federal system of government in Nigeria, by further moving a lot more items from exclusive to concurrent list.

“I have to form alliance with my colleagues to sponsor necessary bills that will drive industrial revolution via provision of access to cheap and affordable internet access, mobile devices, quality trainings on information and communication technology, as well as establishment of technology hubs and other IT centers of excellence across the zones of the country.

“I must work with colleagues towards passage of necessary bills to reform the education system for our children, in order to produce market ready graduates.

“My legislative agenda will not leave out collaboration with other legislators towards improving our leadership recruitment process towards making the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Judiciary fully independent by remodeling the appointment of judicial and INEC officials to a more collegiate method, leveraging best practices from India, ” Nwosu further told his constituents.

As a computer scientist, he pointed out the need to support legislation for full and complete digitization of governance at all levels to enthrone transparency, eradicate corruption and improve ease of doing business, noting that it was a vital aspect of lawmaking business.

He explained that transparency, for him, must be strictly adhered to in all his dealings.

He expressed the need to support legislation in favour of policies for the use of Made-In-Nigeria goods at all levels of government, to help stabilize the nation’s exchange rates.

The computer scientist and information technologist during his declaration said he was coming to represent the Constituency with a difference having got himself prepared for the job after careful consultations.

“The job is not complete, if I do not do all can to ensure the amendment of existing laws to better support startups and local production of value adding goods and services that can compete in international market. There should be a law to activate bold policies towards aggressive tourism developments within our regions.

“And that means to work with my colleagues to review power sector and petroleum downstream sector Acts to catalyze massive growth in both sectors for accelerated economic growth and prosperity.

“I will not forget to work harmoniously with my State government towards enacting necessary laws to help the realization of our Governor’s current vision of a one city State, ” he concluded.

