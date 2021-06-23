From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for president come 2023 even as they vowed to work against his future political interest if he declines the endorsement.

The National President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo who spoke on behalf of the forum disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Banquet hall, government house Bauchi on Wednesday.

Afiyo said that the group comprised of 42 northern sub-groups and is saddled with the responsibility of shortlisting, investigating, screening and endorsing a credible candidate for every presidential election by her patrons since 1999 till date.

He said that the objective of the forum is the political interest of the north, especially in a democratic dispensation

He said that the forum during its 27th delegate conference in Yola, voted and endorsed Governor Mohammed as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

He disclosed that 27 prominent Nigerians were shortlisted for screening by its political Committee headed by Doctors Sani Musa as its Zonal coordinator Southeast during its NEC meeting in Gombe state.

“Your Excellency, this forum took interest in you when you defeated a sitting Governor in the senatorial election in 2007. Since then our intelligence Commitee by humble self to give his Excellency a close watch, this you may not know.

“His Excellency boldness and an overwhelming passion for truth and justice which came to public notice when you displayed against all odds in the senate by introducing the doctrine of necessity which brought peace, order and tranquility in the nation, gives us assurance that one day, a desired and respected president will emerges to take us across the red sea,” he said

He said Mohammed performance as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and two years of leadership in Bauchi State was indeed a magic wand that settled and established their hearts as well as the majority of Nigerians, that the Governor would take the country to its promised land.

Responding Governor Mohammed said that the endorsement by the forum to run as a presidential candidate in the 2023 general election was a great honour to him, the people of Bauchi State and all coming up politicians in Northern Nigeria.

Mohammed added that the leadership recruitment by the forum was worthy of emulation.

“I have never induced this group with one kobo and I was hearing it as a fairy tale and I knew some of the politicians that are of high calibre, that I have been trying to reach them.

“I keep asking why they think an absurd politician like me could take such a responsibility because I believe God helped me in everything, rising me from a humble background to becoming a director in the federal civil service, after an experience in the media and to become a senator representing Bauchi and later Minister of F.C.T and today, with all the persecution and prosecution, I became a Governor in Bauchi State”