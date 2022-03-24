From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has condemned high cost of nomination forms from the major political parties, saying that it shows that the “old brigade” politicians are still determined to exclude young people from decision making.

NYU National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, expressed dismay that a political party in this age and time should peg the cost of its nomination forms at N40 million.

He argued that the huddles placed at the entry points to public participation in politics have proved beyond doubt that some people who were part of the underdevelopment of the country want to continue holding the nation by the “jugular”.

Obasi, a former National President of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), said the stand of Nigerian youths under the umbrella of NYU that nobody above 60 years of age should be supported for President remains irrevocable.

He said: “No matter how much the gerontocrats have amassed over the years, regardless of all their efforts to use money to scar away young people, we won’t relent. Our resolve to mobilise young people from across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria is strong.

“So far as they have not raised the cost of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), we shall meet them in the field with our votes. Nobody that has crossed the age of 60 years, which is our own minimum entry qualification would be voted for in next year’s Presidential election.

“We know that the exorbitant cost of purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms is targeted at making a mockery of the Not-Too-Young-To Run law. We have taken that challenge and are determined to return to insult with our PVCs.”

He, however, expressed relief that emerging leaders like Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State braved the odds to pick the nomination form of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remarking that his participation in the Presidential contest gives hope to Nigerian youths.

The NYU leader said: “God has equipped Governor Tambuwal for this purpose to offer a window of hope for young people when the enemies of progress have decided to raise the bar.

“We are relieved that one of us, who has been a teacher, lawmaker and executive governor is in this crucial 2023 Presidential race. He purposes a rounded-experience that eminently qualifies him for the position of Nigeria’s progressive President.

“As a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and second term governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal is in good shape to lead Nigeria into a new dispensation of peace, security and economic prosperity. We expect other young leaders like him to step out so we can chase the old brigade away.”

Obasi noted that even though age is a matter of the mind, the challenges of rebuilding Nigeria, from the social and economic deprivation requires the energy of a young leader who would not sleep off on the driving wheel.

“Two years ago, it was #EndSARS, next year Nigerian youths will move again. And in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election, we shall show that we have not forgotten our pains or forgiven those who insist on inflicting pains on young people.

“If it is a blessing that Nigerian students should be out of school due to inability of the Federal Government to fulfil its obligations to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), 2023 election will give us opportunity to deny these enemies of youth sleep and comfort of further stay in public office,” Obasi stated.