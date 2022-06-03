From Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) says, it remains resolved and firmly committed to supporting the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar for president come 2023.

The forum further states that the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has assured the group and the PDP of his support for the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious in 2023 general elections.

Eliot Afiyo said, the public should disregard as false and mischievous the rumours peddled by some media that the NYLF will not support Atiku or the claims that Obasanjo is supporting another candidate for 2023 other than Atiku Abubakar and his party the PDP.

Eliot Afiyo, who is the national president of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum said, Olusegun Obasanjo has assured the group of his support for Atiku and that he wants someone with the political will to take tough decisions that would reverse the negative trend in the country and that the former president wants someone who understands the intrigues amd intricacies of Nigerian politics, the northern scheming, manipulations and someone who is abreast of emerging political trends in order to deliver the country from the political challenges that it has been plunged into as result of mistakes of the founding fathers of the country.

Eliot Afiyo made this known at a press conference, held over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

Afiyo said, “We want to unequivocally state that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has assured us of his strong and unflinching support for the PDP and her presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

“It is true that Chief Obasanjo was initially of the opinion that the next president in 2023 should come from the south especially the south-east.

“But he equally observed that what and who Nigeria needs as the president in 2023 is somebody that has the political will, knows the intrigues and intricacies of the Nigerian politics in general and the Northern political scheming, political manipulations and the emerging dynamic political trends and above all, the boldness and courage needed to face the national issues, take tough decisions, change the status and challenging the powers that be to ensuring justice, equality, equity and sense of belonging.

“This for sure, Chief Obasanjo is not unmindful of. From all indications, and available political indices, only Atiku Abubakar possesses these qualities.

“Obasanjo and his Circuit have said it time without number, that 2023 will be the best season for them to correct whatever errors or mistakes committed by the founding fathers and their generation. It is the best time to right the wrongs.

“We want to advice that Obasanjo is a noble voice that erects, exerts and attracts respect especially in the entire North and as such should not be used for propaganda.

“It is in this direction thereof that Obasanjo clearly stated that he and other members of the Circuit, had decided to unanimously endorsed and supported the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

Speaking on the claims that the Forum has declared it’s support for Perter Obi, Eliot said, “We want to state clearly that the NYLF is hundred percent behind Atiku Abubakar.

“It is therefore not true that the NYLF has withdrawn her support for Atiku Abubakar as being peddled by a section of the press especially the southern online bloggers that NYLF endorses Peter Obi.

“You may recall that the NYLF shifted her political allegiance and support from Governor Bala Mohammed to Atiku Abubakar on 26th March, 2022 when the entire National officers paid a courtesy call on Atiku and consequently decorated him and High Chief Dokpesi with the golden and silver swords respectively, thereby surrendering and pledging totally, our allegiance and loyalty to Atiku Abubakar whether for good or bad.

“Peter Obi is not even known amongst the rural north where 70% of votes come from, not to talk of being elected by them. We ought to know that elections are not and will never be won through online or public opinion in Nigeria because those that determine the winners are not in the urban areas.

“Even political insolents and shenanigans know for sure that the Labour party will never form a national government where PDP and APC exist no matter how best their candidate is.

“It is therefore unimaginable to say for a least, that Chief Obasanjo will think of supporting Peter Obi.”

Reacting to comments credited to Igbo social-cultural group and its wing, NYLF said, “It acknowledges the fact that there is a great injustice in the nation especially to the South – East region, nevertheless, we want to say that this is not the time for hard-line, provocative and offensive pronouncements.

“We are of the opinion that these pronouncements are insensitive and unexpected of genuine patriots of Nigeria more so that it is now time to unite and form a common front to confront the demons and idols in human forms that are bent on destroying our nation.

“Atiku Abubakar may not be the Joshua that will take us to the promised land but definitely he is the Moses that will free us from the wicked grip of slave masters and taskmasters and subsequently take us out of Egypt to crossing the red sea.

“From Atiku’s pronouncements and antecedents, we would rightly conclude that he is ever determined and courageously committed to the freedom, unity, and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians irrespective of tribal, ethnic or religious affiliations as demonstrated by him in 1999 and 2003.”

The forum adds that, “Putting into consideration the present political permutations, it would be concluded and sensibly too, that the South-East are closer to the presidency if Atiku is elected in 2023 than allowing the South-South or South-West to get the presidency in 2023.

“To this end, we sincerely advice our Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and all the Igbos to reconsider their stand towards Atiku Abubakar so as to get the presidency in time soonest.

“The support of the South-East to PDP in 2023 will surely determine whether or not, the south-east will be supported by the Northern region in the nearest future elections.

“If at all the south-west believes in power rotation or justice to the south, no one from the south-west will make any move or efforts to aspire for the 2023 presidency.

A word is enough for our wise men from the East.”

Speaking Atiku’s choice of running mate for the 2023 presidential race the forum cautioned that, “The mistakes and errors made or committed by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar in 2019 should be avoided at all cost. We observed strongly that the choice of both running mate and the Director-General of Atiku’s Campaign Organization, led to the lukewarm attitude of the stakeholders and the masses especially the elites who despite the fact that Atiku won the election, yet, they decided not to stop the APC’s massive rigging, defend the votes or oppose the results declared by INEC especially in Kano, Borno, Katsina, Osun and Lagos States.

“We strongly advice that the choice of Atiku’s running mate in 2023 should be carefully and diligently considered and also based on some qualities, requirements and the emerging dynamic political trends instead of historical and traditional considerations.

“The running mate to Atiku should be a man of trusted loyalty, courageous, bold and above all, somebody who believes in Atiku’s vision and mission and who cannot be easily influenced, used or swayed by others to oppose the policy trust of Atiku’s administration.

“We are totally opposed to choosing any of the serving Governors as running mate because of the political acrimonies among and between them and the possibility of political betrayals.

“There are people who strongly believe in Nigeria and Atiku’s vision among his team who started this journey and whose loyalty and allegiance could not be doubted despite threats to their lives and businesses. For the sake of good performance and unity which Atiku is known for (the Unifier), we strongly and genuinely recommend that one of them could be chosen if at all we want to change the narrative and restructure Nigeria.”

On the attacks targeted at Atiku over the deleting of his tweet condemning the killing of Deborah, the student from FCE Sokoto, the group said, Atiku should be commended not condemned. It takes courage to post it in the first place after all non of the presidential aspirants could muster the courage to say anything on it. The group said the deleting of the tweet was a direct result of pressure from the northern youth group. It further explained that the posting of the tweet was done without Atiku’s permission and the deleting of same was done in order to forestall an ongoing mayhem in the region as gathered by the forum, hence, it is a matter of public interest over personal pride, it should be seen as an act of patriotism and national interest and it was not a result of fear or lack of courage.

“The tweet was deleted because it does not only stop the altercations and vituperations which may lead to serious and more blasphemies which will eventually generate riotous violence, it also averted the planned escalation of religious violence and massive killings of Christians in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kebbi and Plateau States.

“We want to put it on records that Atiku was not aware of the tweet until I drew his attention through one of his Aides and appealed to him to delete it immediately based on the intelligence reports I received from our Coordinators in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kebbi and Zamfara. Even with that decision by Atiku, the planned destruction of worship centres and business places was minimally carried out thanks to our State Coordinators and the Islamic Clerics like Gumi and others who immediately passed the decision of Atiku down the line as a result of which the the killings were averted,” Eliot insisted.

The NYLF said, “We want to reiterate our total support and commitment towards ensuring the victory of Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election by giving him the rural north’s votes, stopping rigging by all means, protecting the votes and ensuring the proper recording and announcement of the results.”

