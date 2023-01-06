By Henry Uche

Given the need to install true leaders across the levels of governance- particularly the number one seat of power – President, a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo is set to speak on leadership and Nation Building at a virtual forum.

Put together by Africa Leadership Group (ALG), the virtual session slated for 12th of January would see its Founder & President- Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and others dissecting issues bothering on enthroning true leadership and Nation Building for the good of Nigerians.

The Director of Publicity & Media Relations, Lara Gureje-Oderinde, who made this known in a statement expressed optimism in the aftermath of the session.

Recall that Obasanjo had just written an elaborate letter to Nigerians regarding the coming elections. In his letter he advised Nigerians particularly the young people to queue behind the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi for obvious reasons.

It is hoped that the elder statesman and others would do justice to the topic. “We need to rev and sensitize our people to use the power of their votes and their choices to choose good leaders,” the statement reads.